Orlando Magic beats Utah Jazz, wins second game in Mexico

Mexico City, Dec 15 (efe-epa) - Orlando Magic defeated Utah Jazz 96-89 on Saturday in the second NBA game held in Mexico City.

At the Arena Mexico, at an altitude of 2,240 meters above sea level, the Magic reached the last quarter with a 55-59 disadvantage, but showed its best game at the crucial moment and added its second victory this week in Mexico, after defeating the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 13 97-91.

It was a close game in which the rivals finished tied 14-14 in the first quarter. Utah won 21-19 in the second half and extended their lead in the third to 59-55.

After losing numerous balls in the first half, the Magic returned little by little helped by a good performance of Montenegrin Nikola Vucevic.

Just over nine minutes from the end, Terrence Ross made a triple to break a tie at 65 and gave the Magic a two-point lead; Utah tied again, but 8:06 from the end, another Terrence Ross basket gave the Magic the lead for good.

Vucetich scored 15 points and with 19 rebounds and five assists led the Magic.