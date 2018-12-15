Richardson, Olynyk lead Heat to surprise win over Grizzlies

Shooting guard Josh Richardson and reserve center Kelly Olynyk scored 18 points apiece to lead the Miami Heat to a surprising 100-97 road victory over the Memphis Grizzlies .

The host Grizzlies trailed by as many as 11 points in the second quarter of Friday night's game at the FedExForum in Memphis, but they narrowed that gap to two when shooting guard Garrett Temple banked in a 3-pointer from well behind the arc to make the score 51-49 with time expiring in the first half.

The Grizzlies (16-12) then appeared to have taken control of the game when they grabbed a 76-71 lead on a technical free throw by Mike Conley Jr. with 10:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The next five minutes of the game, however, proved decisive as the visitors went on a 14-2 run to take the lead for good.

Derrick Jones Jr. made a 3-pointer and scored five points for Miami over that stretch, while two other reserves - Tyler Johnson and Olynyk - also made shots from long range and Richardson added three points.

Olynyk later was clutch from the free-throw line in the closing seconds, making four foul shots to erase all hope of a Memphis comeback.

Miami's bench was key to the victory, with Olynyk, Bam Adebayo and Jones Jr. all playing more minutes than three of the Heat's starters.

Adebayo grabbed nine rebounds and dished out five assists for the Heat (12-16), while Jones Jr. finished the game with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Miami's victory also was largely the result of superior 3-point shooting, with the visitors going 15-of-39 from long range compared to Memphis' 8-of-29 shooting from distance.

Conley scored a game-high 22 points.