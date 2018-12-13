Uruguayan soccer legend signs with 4th-tier club in Brazil

Rio Branco, a Brazilian club that has not competed at the national level since 2015, announced Thursday the signing of veteran Uruguayan attacker Sebastian "El Loco" Abreu for the 2019 season.

The news marks a new chapter in the legend of the 42-year-old striker.

Rio Branco will be Abreu's 28th club, adding to the record he has held since last year as the most widely traveled professional footballer.

"It's not crazy: Loco Abreu is the new reinforcement of Rio Branco," the club said on Twitter. "Idol of Botafogo and the Uruguayan national team, the gifted forward signed a contract."

The club is based in Vitoria, capital of the small Brazilian state of Espiritu Santo, and plays in a regional league.

"The day has finally come. Fans can expect a sensational regional championship that they will enjoy. I am thankful for the affection I have been getting from them on social media," Abreu said in a statement released by Rio Branco.

Abreu, part of the Uruguay squad in the 2010 World Cup, has played for top South American clubs such as Argentina's River Plate and Brazilian side Botafogo.

His resume also includes stints with Spain's Deportivo de La Coruña and Real Sociedad.