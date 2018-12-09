Defensa knocks off Colon, closes in on Superliga Argentina's top spot

Defensa y Justicia defeated Colon de Santa Fe 3-0 in Superliga Argentina action, moving to within two points of league-leader Racing Club.

Ciro Rius, Ignacio Aliseda and Gaston Togni scored goals in Saturday's match for manager Sebastian Beccacece's squad, which has been one of the big surprises in the Argentine league.

Defensa, which now has 30 points, is in second place in the Superliga Argentina, closing in on Racing Club, which hosts San Martin de San Juan on Sunday in its last appearance before the year-end break.

In other action on Saturday, Godoy Cruz and Independiente played to a 1-1 tie, giving each of the clubs 23 points in the standings.

San Lorenzo and Estudiantes also played to a 1-1 tie on goals by Ruben Botta and Mariano Pavone, both on penalty kicks.

Banfield, for its part, defeated Union 1-0 on a goal by Luis Torres, while Lanus edged Talleres 2-1.

On Sunday, Boca Juniors and River Plate will play for the Copa Libertadores title at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in a match that was moved out of Argentina due to violence.