Atlanta United beats Portland, wins MLS Cup

Atlanta United rolled to a 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers , winning the MLS Cup .

Venezuelan forward Josef Martinez and Argentine defender Franco Escobar scored the goals for Atlanta in Saturday's championship match.

Martinez scored in the 39th minute and Escobar made it 2-0 with a goal in the 54th minute for the new champions of Major League Soccer (MLS).

Atlanta United, which is managed by Argentine Gerardo "Tata" Martino, has become the MLS champion just two years after coming into existence as a franchise, a first for the US professional soccer league.

Martino's squad dominated the first half and remained in control of the match in the second half.

The Timbers struggled on offense and were never able to dent the Atlanta defense at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia's capital.