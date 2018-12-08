Prince Royce opts for love songs over sex and violence

Prince Royce told EFE Friday that he is not interested in making music with violent or sexually explicit lyrics, preferring to create romantic songs with broader appeal.

He said that though he listened to both R&B and hip hop while growing up in New York, the former genre has had much more influence on the music he makes.

"I would not promote violence or drugs. Women want to be addressed in a pleasing and sensual way, and as an artist, I try to reach everyone," Geoffrey Royce Rojas said.

Even when he collaborates with urban artists whose material includes explicit mention of sex and violence, Royce remains true to his approach.

"I like to see how my style can be added to those genres, which are so popular," he said, referring to "Bubalu," which he recorded with Anuel AA and Becky G, and "Sensuality," a collaboration with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.