Paraguay's Cerro Porteño names former star as sporting director

Roberto Nanni, who as a striker helped Cerro Porteño win the Paraguayan first division in 2012, was introduced here Friday as the new sporting director for the Asuncion club.

"This is the biggest challenge I've ever faced," the Argentine said at a press conference with coach Fernando Jubero and just-elected club president Raul Zapag, who described Nanni as "someone who left it all on the field for Cerro Porteño."

Nanni joined Cerro Porteño in 2009 and was the league's top scorer in 2010. He was also playing for Cerro Porteño when they won the title in 2012.

Looking ahead, Nanni said that he wants to find a proven goalkeeper to serve as backup to starter Anthony Silva.

Cerro Porteño has qualified for the 2019 Copa Libertadores, but supporters have been unhappy to see arch-rival Olimpia win the last two league titles.

Jubero said that he was working to get Cerro Porteño "back to where it belongs" and create a team that is "as competitive as possible."