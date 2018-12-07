Trump nominates William Barr to be new attorney general

US President Donald Trump said Friday he will nominate William Barr to be the new attorney general, a post the jurist previously held between 1991 and 1993.

If confirmed by the Senate , the 68-year-old Barr will succeed Jeff Sessions , who was forced out by Trump on Nov. 7.

"He was my first choice from day one, respected by Republicans and respected by Democrats," Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for Kansas City, Missouri, where he is scheduled to give a speech Friday at the Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference.

"He will be nominated for the United States attorney general and hopefully that process will go very quickly," the president added.

Sessions stepped down amid non-stop criticism from Trump and was replaced on an interim basis by his chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker.

The relationship between Trump and Sessions soured due to the latter's decision in early March 2017 to recuse himself from any involvement in Justice Department investigations regarding alleged Russian interference in the presidential election or potential collusion by the Trump campaign with Moscow.

Sessions did so after questions arose about the then-senator's contacts with the Russian ambassador in 2016 while he had a role in Trump's campaign.

"The Russia Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn't tell me he was going to recuse himself...I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined...and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion!" Trump tweeted on June 5, 2018.

Less than three months after Sessions' decision, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein named a former FBI director, Robert Mueller , as special counsel in the Russia investigation.

That appointment came on May 17, just eight days after Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey, who had been leading that agency's Russia probe.

Barr, who served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, could oversee Mueller's investigation if confirmed.

US intelligence agencies accuse Russia of interfering with the 2016 campaign to favor Trump over his rival, Hillary Clinton.

Trump denies any collusion and Moscow denies meddling in the 2016 election.