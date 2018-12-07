Henry equals NFL record as Titans retain hope for playoffs spot

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry proved critical to his team's offense during its 30-9 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on Thursday Night Football of Week 14 of the 2018 NFL season.

Henry ran over the Jaguars defense to a NFL record-tying 99-yard touchdown.

He equalled the record set by Tony Dorsett in Jan. 1983 for Dallas Cowboys against Minnesota Vikings .

The Titans, who improved to 7-6 with their second consecutive victory, kept their hopes alive for a playoffs spot in the American Football Conference.

Henry racked up 238 rushing yards on 17 carries and four touchdowns.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 18 of 24 passes for 162 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

With only three games remaining in the regular season, the Jaguars (4-9), who have lost eight of their last nine games, have virtually no chance of making it to the playoffs.