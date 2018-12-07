Mothers of Plaza de Mayo celebrate 38th march of resistance

The emblematic mothers and grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo on Thursday celebrated the 38th edition of their "march of resistance", commemorating their struggle for human rights, which started after the disappearances of their children and grandchildren during the last Argentine military dictatorship (1976-1983).

"Despite the canes and wheelchairs, the crazy women (as the military called them), we are still standing, and we are going to continue, we are not alone anymore," 88-year-old Taty Almeida said, a member of the founding group of mothers, one of the two factions into which the organization was divided in the mid-1980s.

Accompanied by a multitude of people and members of other organizations representing relatives of victims of state terrorism, the elderly women were once again gathered on the plaza that gives them their name.

It is the same place where in 1977, in front of the Casa Rosada, the office of Argentina's president, they began to gather to demand that the dictatorship tell them the whereabouts of their children, almost all political activists or opponents of the regime who were kidnapped, tortured and most thrown into the sea whilst still alive.

"This square is symbolic. It's our place. They have changed it, they have made it beautiful, in inverted commas, but if there were fences, we would tear them down to be here," the president of grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Estela de Carlotto, said.

Although the "march of resistance" has been an annual event since 1981, the mothers have not ceased to gather every Thursday, for 41 years and on this square, demanding justice for their loved ones.