CONMEBOL rejects appeal filed by Boca after Copa Libertadores altercations

The South American Soccer Confederation (CONMEBOL) announced Thursday that their appeals committee dismissed the appeal filed by Boca Juniors on Nov. 30, following decisions after the aggression against some of the team's players before the second leg final of the Copa Libertadores.

The Boca Juniors team appealed the ruling issued by the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Tribunal on Nov. 29, which rejected Boca's request for points for the second leg of the final against River Plate, which could not be played on Nov. 24 due to acts of violence outside the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires.

In this Thursday's announcement, CONMEBOL not only rejected Boca's appeal but also reaffirmed the decision of their Disciplinary Tribunal.

The rulings and appeals at CONMEBOL began on Nov. 24, when violent altercations of the supporters of River Plate to the bus and players of Boca caused the suspension of the game and its postponement, initially for 24 hours.

On Nov.25 the match was not played either and the two clubs were summoned to a meeting in Asuncion (Paraguay) to decide the final date.

CONMEBOL decided on 27 November that the final would be played on either Nov. 8 or 9 and on a neutral field, a decision that did not please Boca, who then requested the suspension of the match, their proclamation as champions and the disqualification of River Plate.

Two days later, on the 29th of last month, the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Tribunal dismissed Boca's claim and ordered the match to be played.

Finally, the meeting between the two Argentine teams will be on Nov. 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Madrid, by decision of CONMEBOL.