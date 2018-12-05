Deportivo Cali parts ways with striker Jose Sand

Colombian soccer club Deportivo Cali said it was unable to reach a new deal with the agent for Argentine striker Jose Sand, who will be leaving the team in 2019.

"After having several conversations with the agent of Argentine forward Jose Gustavo Sand, we could not reach an agreement and his contract was not renewed," the club said in a statement.

The 38-year-old striker joined the team in January as a top scoring threat and nailed 14 goals in 39 matches, including three goals in the Copa Sudamericana.

"We thank 'Pepe' for his dedication and love for the team, we admire his professionalism and wish him the best in the future," the club said.

Sand has played for, among other clubs, Mexico's Tijuana; Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates; Spain's Deportivo La Coruña; and Brazil's Vitoria.

He also played for Argentina's Colon; Independiente de Rivadavia; Defensores de Belgrano; River Plate; Banfield; Racing Club; Tigre; Argentinos Juniors; Boca Unidos; Aldosivi; and Lanus.

Sand 150 matches and scored 102 goals in Argentina.

In his professional career, Sand has appeared in 571 matches and scored 244 goals.