Buffalo Bills cut WRs Benjamin, Holmes

The Buffalo Bills said they cut wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes .

The 27-year-old Benjamin, a former first round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers out of Florida State University (FSU), appeared in just 18 games with Buffalo.

The Bills acquired Benjamin from the Panthers last year, expecting him to become their top receiver, but he had problems adjusting to the team.

Benjamin had just 16 catches for 217 yards and one touchdown in six games with the Bills in 2017.

The tall wide receiver had 23 catches for 354 yards and one touchdown this season.

Benjamin's offseason was marked by a fight with his former quarterback with the Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton .

"Looking back on it, I should've just been drafted by somebody else. I should've never went to Carolina ... Truly, I just think Carolina was bad for me. It was a bad fit from the get-go," Benjamin said in August.

Benjamin said he thought things would have worked out differently with another quarterback.

"If you would've put me with any other quarterback, let's be real, you know what I'm saying? Any other accurate quarterback like (Aaron) Rodgers or Eli Manning or Big Ben (Roethlisberger) - anybody! - quarterbacks with knowledge, that know how to place a ball and give you a better chance to catch the ball. It just felt like I wasn't in that position," Benjamin said.

Benjamin had a 1,000-yard receiving season as a rookie, but his production fell after missing the 2015 season because of an injury.

Benjamin snubbed Newton before the preseason game between the Panthers and Bills.

In 2018, the wide receiver's output continued to drop and he criticized the Bills' offensive play plan.

Benjamin had only seven catches for 92 yards in his past four games.

Benjamin finished his time with the Bills with 39 catches for 571 yards and two touchdowns.