Jarry, Garin to lead Chile against Austria in Davis Cup Qualifying Round

Nicolas Jarry and Christian Garin will head up the Chilean squad that takes on Austria in February in the 2019 Davis Cup Qualifying Round.

Jarry had a breakout season in 2018 and currently is ranked No. 43 in singles, while Garin is world No. 85.

They will be part of a squad that also includes 37-year-old Julio Peralta, who is currently ranked No. 40 in the world in doubles but did not play for Chile in Davis Cup last year due to injury.

Chile's captain, Nicolas Massu, made his selections on Wednesday, also bringing on board Hans Podlipnik-Castillo (world No. 69 in doubles) and Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera (world No. 298 in singles).

The tie will be played on indoor clay at Salzburgarena in Salzburg, Austria, on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

The winner of that tie will be one of 18 teams that takes part in the 2019 Davis Cup Finals, which will be contested by the four semi-finalists from the 2018 Davis Cup (France, Spain, the United States and champion Croatia), the winners of February's 12 qualifying-round ties and two wild card teams.

Under the competition's drastically overhauled format, starting next season the Davis Cup Finals' round-robin, quarter-final, semi-final and final stages all will be played in a single week in November at a neutral site (Madrid will be the host city in 2019 and 2020).

A change was considered necessary because top players like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, whose packed schedules are planned with tennis' four Grand Slam events in mind, were unwilling to consistently commit to the Davis Cup.

In one other big modification to the previous format of men's tennis' 118-year-old premier international team event, all matches in both the Davis Cup Qualifying Round and the Davis Cup Finals will be best of three sets instead of best of five.