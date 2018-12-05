Guatemala's Municipal signs Mexican forward Arce Jaramillo

Guatemalan league club Municipal said it signed Mexican forward Othoniel Arce Jaramillo to a contract.

The 29-year-old forward signed an 18-month deal with the club after several months of negotiations.

"The idea was to add the striker at the beginning of the season, but his manager had European plans for him at that time," Municipal said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Arce, born on Nov. 8, 1989, in Tejupilco, Mexico, played this season with Guatemalan club Siquinala. His career has taken him to Mexican clubs San Luis, Monterrey, Leon, Pachuca, Queretaro and Necaxa.

He has played with two teams in Guatemala, making 22 league appearances, scoring 14 goals and playing 1,884 minutes.

Municipal failed to make the Apertura tournament final, but the club will start preparing for the next tournament on Dec. 10 under Argentine manager Horacio Cordero, who was retained by the organization.