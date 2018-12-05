Collison leads Pacers to 96-90 win against Bulls with 23 points

Darren Collison with 23 points was the lead scorer for the Indiana Pacers who beat the Chicago Bulls 96-90 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Tuesday, who now have seven consecutive defeats.

The Pacers remain third in the Central Division after achieving their sixth win in the last 10 games, which leaves them with a 14-10 record and a 7-4 in home matches.

Collison, who played 35 minutes, led the attack and in addition, captured eight rebounds and gave three assists.

Myles Turner scored a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Bojan Bogdanovic scored another 14 points.

The Bulls (5-20), who fired their coach, Fred Hoiberg, after the bad start of the season, have been on a losing streak -seven in a row- and nine of the last 10 games, putting them in the last place in the Central Division.

Lauri Markkanen was the highest scorer for the Bulls with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Justin Holiday scored 15 while Zach LaVine scored 13 points with nine assists.