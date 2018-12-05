Bomb threat on Bombonera Stadium, causing evacuation, was fake says police

The Buenos Aires City Police bomb squad reported that a bomb threat received on Tuesday at the Boca Juniors' team La Bombonera stadium turned out to be a false alarm.

Specialists searched the facilities for nearly two hours to confirm there were no explosive devices and then allowed workers who had been evacuated to return to their activities.

Police said that the threat, made a few hours before the team's departure to Madrid to play in the final of the Copa Libertadores against River Plate on Sunday, was made through a telephone call, although for the moment it has not been possible to identify the origin of it.

According to Sabrina Miche, an employee of the Boca Juniors club, the Boca Juniors security team "confirmed that there was a bomb threat" and then the workers were evacuated.

She said that this was the third time that a threat of this type has occurred this year.

Along with the employees of the club, visitors who were at that time in the museum of La Bombonera were also evicted and after the police search, they were readmitted to receive a refund for their tickets.

The Boca Juniors team will travel to Madrid late on Tuesday.