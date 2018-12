México expresa sus "sinceras condolencias" por muerte de George H.W. Bush

Former US President George H. W. Bush jokes with the media in Helsinki, Finnland, 30 September 2002 (reissued 01 December 2018). According to media reports, George H. W. Bush died aged 94 on 30 November 2018. George H.W. Bush was the 41st President of the United States (1989-1993). (Finlandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA