Argentine, Spanish leaders discuss economic ties

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Argentine President Mauricio Macri met here Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit to discuss economic ties between their two nations.

Macri, according to Spanish official sources, spoke in very positive terms about Spain's model of small and mid-sized firms that focus on exports.

In that context, Macri proposed partnerships between Spanish and Argentine companies to add value to commodities produced in Argentina.

The two leaders likewise discussed the opportunities for Spanish engineering and construction companies to bid on major infrastructure projects in Argentina.

Macri thanked Sanchez for Spain support for accelerating negotiations between the Mercosur trade bloc - comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay - and the European Union .

The president also expressed appreciation for Spain's backing Argentina's effort to return to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.