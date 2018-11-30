Spanish P.M. stresses multilateralism at G20 summit

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said here Friday in front of fellow world leaders gathered for the G20 summit that only multilateralism foster solutions to global challenges.

Sanchez defended the path of multilateralism during the opening session of the meeting in Buenos Aires of heads of state and government of the world's 20 major economies.

The meeting took place after the family photo of the summit, for which Sanchez stood on the row behind US President Donald Trump, flanked by the prime ministers of Canada, Justin Trudeau , and of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte .

Also in the photo was Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, who the CIA believes ordered the Oct. 2 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

Taking part in his first G20 summit, Sanchez reiterated the message that he has brought to various international forums since taking office in June.

He said that it was necessary to strengthen the rules-based multilateral system to govern globalization and to cope with future crises.

Among the issues he listed as requiring a global response were inequality, climate change, migration and technological changes.

Sanchez's economy minister, Nadia Calviño, sounded similar themes Thursday during a dinner with her counterparts from the other G20 countries.

Calviño told journalists afterward that she emphasized the need for sustainable and inclusive growth and urged her colleagues to support multilateral mechanisms to combat protectionist tendencies that threaten international trade.