Authorities make drug seizure off southern Panama

Panamanian authorities said Friday that they seized 352 drug packets and arrested two male suspects in an operation in Panama Bay, located in the Central American country's Pacific Central region.

The National Aeronaval Service (Senan) did not reveal the name of the two suspects, who were riding in a speedboat that was carrying 15 packed-filled containers.

Authorities also did not indicate the type of drug nor the weight, saying only that the consignment was seized and taken to the Capitan Noel A. Rodriguez Justavino Naval Base.

Panama last year confiscated a record total of at least 84.6 tons of cocaine and other illegal drugs, according to official figures.