Jeep presents Gladiator, its first pickup since 1992

Jeep was at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show to present one of the brand's most anticipated vehicles, the Gladiator, the first pickup turned out by the firm in almost three decades.

The Gladiator 2020 is the first pickup Jeep has produced since it terminated its Comanche model in 1992.

The new pickup, which will go on sale in North America in the second quarter of 2019, is taking the same name as the first vehicle Jeep produced specifically as a pickup in 1963, although that model ended up being called the Series J.

The Gladiator 2020 is a medium-size pickup based on the Wrangler, which Jeep described as the most capable pickup in history, thanks to its towing, cargo and all-terrain capacity.

The vehicle has a four-door cab and two rows of seats, along with a steel cargo area 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) long.

From the mechanical point of view, Jeep executives emphasized that this is a bona fide Jeep with 4x4 Command-Trac and Rock-Trac drive.

The vehicle will be available in four versions: Sport, Sport S+, Overland and Rubicon.

The man in charge of the vehicle's engineering, John Mrozowski, told EFE that Jeep's main concern was to produce a pickup that would really respond to the needs of the market.

That means a vehicle with plenty of towing and cargo capacity and a pickup that will be right at the center of the market, he said.

Mrozowski, who also developed the engineering for the Wrangler, said that although the Gladiator is based on the iconic all-terrain vehicle, the pickup is a completely different vehicle.

Taylor Langhals, one of those responsible for the Gladiator's external design, told EFE that his objective was to create a true pickup.

The firm made the commitment in creating the vehicle to offer buyers what a pickup needs to offer, he said.

Meanwhile, Tim Kuniskis, who heads the Jeep brand in North America, emphasized that the new Gladiator 2020 represents the latest in vehicles created for having all sorts of adventures in the great outdoors.

Under the hood, the Jeep Gladiator has the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 generating 285 horsepower, and the engine is outfitted with a six-speed manual transmission, although there is also the option for an eight-speed automatic transmission.

In 2020, the vehicle will also be available with a 3-liter EcoDiesel V6.

Jeep said that the Gladiator 2020 is able to tow a maximum of 3,460 kg (about 3.8 tons) and can transport 725 kg (1,600 pounds) of cargo.