Trump and family light the US National Christmas Tree

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday celebrated the annual tradition of turning on the lights of the National Christmas Tree, located at the Ellipse in President's Park south of the White House .

Trump gave the honor of lighting up the tree to his wife Melania, who flicked the switch after a countdown initiated by the president and seconded by attendees to discover a tree illuminated in green and red.

"Merry Christmas, everybody," Trump exclaimed after dedicating a few words to those affected by the "devastating wildfires, destructive hurricanes and terrible tragedies" that have plagued the United States in recent months.

Around the large National Christmas Tree, as usual, 56 smaller trees were installed, whose decorations were designed by school children dedicated to each of the Union's 50 states and territories, including Puerto Rico.

Before the ceremony on the cold Washington night, where thermometers marked 1 degree Celsius, the first lady defended the red Christmas trees she had installed inside the White House which generated some controversy.

"We're in the 21st century, and everybody has a different taste. I think they look fantastic. I hope everybody will come over and visit it. In real life, they look even more beautiful. You are all welcome to visit the White House, the people's house" Melania Trump told reporters accompanying her.