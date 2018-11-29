Paranaense beats Fluminense 2-0, reaches Copa Sudamericana finals

Atletico Paranaense will face its first Copa Sudamericana final against Colombian rivals Junior Barranquilla or Independiente Santa Fe after beating Fluminense 2-0 at the Maracana stadium on Wednesday.

The comfortable victory of the team led by Tiago Nunes adds to the one achieved with the same result three weeks ago at the Arena da Baixada in the southern city of Curitiba.

Nikao opened the scoring in the 4th minute after a serious error by Fluminense, and Bruno Guimaraes sealed their victory in the 54th minute.

Fluminense, who are going through a serious crisis and even risk relegation to the Second Division in the Brazilian League, never came close to the final, nor did they put their opponents in trouble.

Atletico Paranaense eliminated Bahia, Caracas, Penarol and Newell's Old Boys earlier in the season and will now face a Colombian side in the continental final.

And with this match, the semi-final was over. The visiting fans ended up chanting "olés" with each pass of their team in the Maracana.