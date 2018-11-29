Mexico beats Canada 1-0, advances to final of U-17 Women's World Cup

Mexico qualified for the first time to a final of the Women's U-17 World Cup by defeating Canada 1-0 on Wednesday, thanks to a goal by Nicole Perez from a penalty kick and next will face Spain in the title match.

The first dangerous situation came after 13 minutes from Mexico's Natalia Mauleon, who fired a strong shot that went just above the horizontal post.

In the 23rd minute, the Canadian defense lost a ball when trying to advance, it was stolen by Mexico's striker Alison Gonzalez, who was stopped by Maya Antoine committing a penalty.

Mexican captain Nicole Perez was in charge of the execution and converted to the right of goalkeeper Anna Karpenko, scoring the winning goal.

Fifteen minutes later, an error in Mexico's defense ended with a freekick by Jordyn Huitema but that didn't score.

In the second half, in the 52nd minute, the Mexicans almost scored their second goal from midfielder Silvana Flores, who fired a long-range shot against the post.

Canada's best-attacking move, nine minutes from regulation time, came from Huitema with a long shot that went over the crossbar.

Russian referee Anastasia Pustovoytov added five minutes before signaling the end of the match, and the Mexican team qualified for the grand final against Spain on Dec. 1 at the Charrua stadium in Montevideo.