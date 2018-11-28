Security cameras on their way to Paraguay's soccer stadiums, officials say

Interior Minister Juan Ernesto Villamayor and Paraguayan Soccer Association (APF) president Robert Harrison met Wednesday in Asuncion to formulate security protocols for stadiums, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry and the APF have the backing of the National Police, which will install security cameras up to 300 meters (984 feet) around soccer stadiums.

Harrison said the support of club managements was needed to help prevent fights among fans.

"Once the ethics regulations take effect next year, we hope (club) executives start being careful with their words while giving statements to avoid violence among fans at events," the APF president said.

Villamayor and Harrison met a day after Asuncion was floated as a possible host city for the Copa Libertadores final between arch-rival Argentine clubs River Plate and Boca Juniors, a match that was postponed over the weekend due to violence.

The South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) said Tuesday that the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between the Buenos Aires-based arch-rivals would be played on Dec. 8 or Dec. 9 at a neutral site.

The championship match was initially scheduled for Saturday afternoon but was rescheduled for Sunday due to a series of violent incidents around River Plate's El Monumental Stadium.

The final was postponed pending a meeting on Tuesday in Asuncion, where Conmebol has its headquarters, between club executives and officials of the regional soccer body.

The Italian city of Genoa has offered to host the match, but there is speculation that Abu Dhabi, where next month's FIFA Club World Cup tournament will be staged, may be another option.