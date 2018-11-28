Coban Imperial advances to Guatemalan league playoffs

Coban Imperial will take on Malacateco, managed by Costa Rican Ronald Gomez, this week in the Guatemalan league playoffs.

The Principes Azules, who took four of six points in their regular season meetings with Malacateco, are confident of reaching the Apertura tournament semifinals.

Manager Fabricio Benitez's squad finished the regular season in fifth place, with 36 points, while rival Malacateco took fourth place, with 38 points.

On Wednesday, in another quarterfinals series, Antigua, coached by Argentine Mauricio Tapia, will face Comunicaciones, led by Uruguayan William Coito.

On Thursday, the Principes Azules will take to their home field at Jose Angel Rossi Stadium in Coban, a city in the northern province of Alta Verapaz, to play Gomez's Malacateco squad.

The last time the clubs played there, Coban Imperial beat Malacateco 3-0 in the next-to-last round of tournament play. Later, the clubs tied 2-2 at Malacateco's stadium.

Malacateco wants to repeat its performance of 2016, when the club reached the semifinals.