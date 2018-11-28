Colombian floral industry prepares for Valentine's Day 2019

The farms where Colombia's flowers are grown have begun their preparations for the export of roses, carnations, hydrangeas, astromelias, lilies and chrysanthemums for Valentine's Day 2019, including an increase of up to 50 percent in the number of workers in the sector.

This was stated by the president of the Colombian Association of Flower Exporters (Asocolflores), Augusto Solano, during a visit on Tuesday to the cultivation of roses at Mongibello farm in Chia, a city adjacent to Bogota. He also added that it is during this time that the demand for flowers abroad increases.

Although flower exports remain stable throughout the year, during Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, production increases due to the demand for Colombian plants abroad.

According to data from Asocolflores, in 2017 Colombia exported 246,118 tons of flowers that generated profits of $1.4 billion.

The main markets are the United States, followed by the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada and Russia.

To ensure the quality of export flowers, the Association has implemented programs that positively impact the environment, and energy consumption was reduced by 61 percent in the last five years. An irrigation system was implemented, in which some 44 percent of the water comes from rain and the use of chemical pesticides was reduced by 43 percent.

Colombia is the second largest exporter of cut flowers in the world, behind the Netherlands.