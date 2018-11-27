Spain's Alonso to pilot Cadillac in Daytona 24 Hours race

The Wayne Taylor Racing team announced on Tuesday that Spain's Fernando Alonso will pilot one of its Cadillacs in the Daytona 24 Hours race on Jan. 26-27, 2019.

The team won the race in 2017, and Alonso - who next year will no longer be a Formula One driver - will compete for the second consecutive year in the legendary contest with teammate Kamui Kobayashi, who is also joining the team.

Meanwhile, full-time drivers Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande will also share the wheel duties in the team's Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R No. 10.

Alonso temporarily withdrew from F1 competition earlier this year, although he did not close the door to resuming his career in that racing space in the future, and he will continue competing in the World Endurance Championship season in which he has already won the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Meanwhile, he will also race at the 2019 Indianapolis 500 with McLaren.

"The priority is the Indy 500," said the Spaniard after on Monday testing Jimmie Johnson 's NASCAR Chevrolet in a ride swap.

Alonso already competed in the Daytona 24 Hours this year behind the wheel of a Ligier LMP2 with United Autosport.

On that occasion, the aim was to gain experience with an eye toward the Le Mans 24 Hours race, but in 2019 the world F1 champ in 2005 and 2006 will be going all-out for the win, outfitted with a Daytona Prototype that took Wayne Taylor to victory two years ago and got them the pole position last year.