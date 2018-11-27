Brief transit strike complicates morning rush-hour in Argentina

Argentina is slowly returning to normal after the main transport unions organized assemblies to protest certain government measures, protests which led to the cancellation of transport services for three hours Tuesday.

The strike, which was convened by the Argentine Confederation of Transport Workers, resulted in the suspension of transportation services such as buses, the subway, commuter trains, aircraft and boats from 4 am to 7 am.

Assembly participants met to request better aid for retirees in the context of high inflation, expressing their rejection of plans to increase taxes and advocating for the creation of collective bargaining agreements within transport companies.

Most of the services returned to normal on Tuesday except for those controlled by truckers and air transport workers, who are still rescheduling flights and shuffling some passengers.

Meanwhile, Argentine airports are still recovering from the 24-hour strike that was called Monday, leading to the cancellation of 371 flights by state-owned Aerolineas Argentinas.

In an interview with Radio El Destape, the leader of the railroad union, Omar Maturano, said that "at the transport assembly it was proposed not to work on (holidays) as a protest measure."

This measure would be implemented if the unions are unable to come to an agreement with the government addressing the workers' grievances, he said.