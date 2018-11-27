Toluca plans to play America tough in Mexican league quarters, Da Silva says

Brazilian midfielder William Da Silva said that Toluca planned to play tough against America in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX's 2018 Apertura tournament.

"In no way are we victims. To the contrary, we are a big team who want to lift the cup together with our fans. I just arrived to this institution and I have felt the greatness. We got into the playoffs to fight, and that's why starting this Monday our chip has changed to think about the good things that are coming," Da Silva told reporters.

The 32-year-old Sao Paulo-born midfielder said the series was special for him because of the time he spent playing with America from 2016 to mid-2018, when he joined Toluca.

"The pressure is the same for both clubs. They are two teams that always enter the playoffs determined to win the cup. America has more media profile thanks to their titles, but we in Toluca want to hoist our 11th trophy," Da Silva said.

Toluca finished seventh in the regular season with 26 points and were winless in their final three matches, but Da Silva is convinced the club has found the formula to keep moving forward.

"We are relying on our heart. We know our soccer level is lacking because of injuries to players, but our enthusiasm and desire can never falter," the Brazilian said. "We will never give up. America is the favorite, but with all respect, they will face a fighting Toluca that will give them two good matches."