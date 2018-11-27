Spanish chef Jose Andres nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Spanish chef Jose Andres on Tuesday said he was "honored" to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by US Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.), who emphasized his "incredible" humanitarian efforts to help those affected by natural disasters.

"Because of Mr. Andres's work, millions of people have been fed. This is the most basic human need and Mr. Andres has proven to be world-class in this essential humanitarian field," Delaney wrote, as reported by The Washington Post on Monday evening.

"With an incredible spirit and an innovative mind, Mr. Andres is solving one of the world's ancient problems and supplying world leaders with a new road map to provide more effective disaster relief in the future," the lawmaker said.

Delaney represents the state of Maryland, where Andres lives.

"I don't know if it is true, but if it is, I'm humbled by it. I'm one more guy between thousands of people helping feed people in need, every day around the world, unrecognized..." wrote Andres on his Twitter account.

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in October 2019.

The 49-year-old Andres - born in Mieres, Spain - in 2012 after the devastating earthquake in Haiti founded the non-profit organization World Central Kitchen devoted to providing solutions to hunger and poverty via the power of food to strengthen communities and economies.

Together with that organization and the #ChefsforPuertoRico group, the Spanish chef served more than 3.3 million meals on the Caribbean island after the destructive passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

Andres in 1993 opened his Jaleo restaurant serving Spanish "tapas" in Washington, an eatery that became the epicenter of a gastronomic empire today comprising more than 15 establishments throughout the US.