Trump suggests creating an international TV channel to compete with CNN

The President of the United States suggested on Monday that his government should create a new international television channel to compete with CNN , which in his view portrays the United States in an "unfair and false" way to the world.

"While CNN doesn't do great in the United States based on ratings, outside of the US they have very little competition. Throughout the world, CNN has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair and false way," Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account.

"Something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, GREAT!" he added.

Trump said so despite the fact that the United States already has a publicly funded international channel, Voice of America, which produces content for television, radio and digital platforms in more than 40 languages in dozens of countries around the world.

With a weekly audience of 275.2 million people last year, according to official data, the Voice of America is the largest international broadcaster in the United States, above CNN's global channels.

Trump has made CNN one of the preferred targets of his frequent attacks on the press, and this month clashed in court with the channel over the withdrawal of the press accreditation from CNN White House correspondent, Jim Acosta, who finally got his credential back.

The president devotes a lot of efforts to counter the general media with his messages on Twitter.

According to press reports, if he had lost the 2016 elections, he planned to launch his own television channel, "Trump TV."