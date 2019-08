Fútbol sala “5 vs. 5” en Miami con Brasil, Argentina, México y EEUU

Futsal National teams from Brazil, Argentina, Mexico & United States set to compete in Futsal All-Star 2019 event at Marlins Park in Miami, USA on September 23-24 in preparation for World Cup 2020 qualification. 🏆🏐 #futsal



Learn more: https://t.co/KNz7Yk8BWq pic.twitter.com/w63N4WRVIw