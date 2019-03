FOTOS: Mexicana María Espinoza gana PLATA en Río 2016

JEON HYUN-KYUN / EFE

Gold medalist Shuyin Zheng of China (2-R), silver medalist Maria Del Rosario Espinoza Espinoza of Mexico (R), and bronze medalist Jackie Galloway of the USA (2-L), Bianca Walkden of Great Britain (L) hold up their medals during the awards ceremony in the women's +67kg bout of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Taekwondo events at the Carioca Arena 3 in the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro.