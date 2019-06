Ya son 30 caballos muertos en Santa Anita Park desde diciembre de 2018

David McNew / Getty Images

Race horses are seen during their morning workout at Santa Anita Park racetrack on June 15, 2019 in Arcadia, California. Following criticism from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and a call by the California Horse Racing Board for the owners to shut down racing for the rest of its meet due to of horse fatalities, track owners have agreed to implement a "safety review team" of five independent veterinarians to evaluate all horses prior to the remaining races at the track. If just one member of the team questions the fitness of a horse, that horse will not be permitted to race. A total of 29 horses have died at the Santa Anita Park since the season began in December. More than 60 horses have reportedly perished at the track since the start of 2018.