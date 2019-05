Pagenaud gana la Indy 500 en aniversario de oro de Penske

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 26: Simon Pagenaud of France, driver of the #22 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet leads a pack of cars during the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 26: Simon Pagenaud of France, driver of the #22 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet leads a pack of cars during the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (Chris Graythen / Getty Images)