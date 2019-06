Flamante ganador del Giro llega a Ecuador

LUK BENIES / AFP/Getty Images

TOPSHOT - Overall race winner Team Movistar rider Ecuador's Richard Carapaz holds the "Never ending trophy" (Trofeo Senza Fine) after the final stage of the 102nd Giro d'Italia - Tour of Italy - cycle race, a 17km individual time-trial in Verona on June 2, 2019. (Photo by Luk BENIES / AFP)LUK BENIES/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

TOPSHOT - Overall race winner Team Movistar rider Ecuador's Richard Carapaz holds the "Never ending trophy" (Trofeo Senza Fine) after the final stage of the 102nd Giro d'Italia - Tour of Italy - cycle race, a 17km individual time-trial in Verona on June 2, 2019. (Photo by Luk BENIES / AFP)LUK BENIES/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (LUK BENIES / AFP/Getty Images)