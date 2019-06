PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP/Getty Images

The shoes of Spain's Rafael Nadal are pictured as he plays against Austria's Dominic Thiem during their men's singles final match, on day fifteen of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 9, 2019. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **