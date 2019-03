Con la ayuda de piernas robóticas, Adam Gorlitsky espera romper un récord en el Maratón de L.A.

View this post on Instagram

19 days till I use my @rewalk_robotics exoskeleton at the @lamarathon to become the first paralyzed man in the United States to walk a marathon. My goal is to raise awareness and funds that will help to ReEnable others with physical challenges. To support please visit link in bio . . . . #igotlegs #onemillionstepstour #reenabled #lamarathon Song: 2Young / Band: @stoplightobservations