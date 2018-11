JOHN G. MABANGLO / EFE

MCX01. Los Angeles (United States), 26/10/2018.- Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland (L) comes off the bag to catch an errant throw on an infield single by Los Angeles Dodgers batter Yasiel Puig in the bottom of the seventh inning of game three of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 October 2018. The Red Sox lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 to determine the champion of Major League Baseball. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO ** Usable by HOY and SD Only **