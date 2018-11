PETER JONELEIT / EFE

Carson (United States), 26/08/2018.- Los Angeles Chargers running back Detrez Newsome (C) does a flip in celebration of his touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Geremy Davis (L) and Los Angeles Chargers fullback Derek Watt (R) join him for the celebration during the NFL American Football game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, USA, 25 August 2018. (Estados Unidos, Nueva Orleáns) EFE/EPA/PETER JONELEIT ** Usable by HOY and SD Only **