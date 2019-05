Chris Farina - K2 Promotions

Sept. 10, 2016 , Los Angeles, Ca. --- #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World and WBC Flyweight World Champion Roman "Chocolatito” Gonzalez, wins a 12-round unanimous decision over Carlos Cuadras, to capture the WBC Super Flyweight World Title, Saturday, September 10 at The Fabulous Forum in Los Angeles. --- Photo Credit : Chris Farina - K2 Promotions