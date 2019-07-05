Deportes Los Ángeles

Temblor de Ridgecrest sacude Dodger Stadium durante Dodgers vs. Padres

By Contact Reporter

El temblor que sacudió el Sur de California con epicentro en Ridgecrest se sintió en Dodger Stadium, justo cuando se enfrentaban los Dodgers de Los Ángeles ante los Padres de San Diego.

Hasta el momento se están esperando reportes de algún daño relacionado al temblor.

El temblor de 6.9 ocurrió durante la cuarta entrada baja del partido que ganaban los Padres por 2-1.

Los locutores del partido por SportsNet LA estaban sorprendidos por la duración del terremoto.

¿Cómo es que siguen jugando béisbol?, ¿No sienten el temblor?”, dijo el relator.

Los aficionados no tardaron en colgar sus propios videos de su experiencia en el temblor durante el partido.

Copyright © 2019, Hoy Los Angeles
67°