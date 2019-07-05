Temblor de Ridgecrest sacude Dodger Stadium durante Dodgers vs. Padres

El temblor que sacudió el Sur de California con epicentro en Ridgecrest se sintió en Dodger Stadium, justo cuando se enfrentaban los Dodgers de Los Ángeles ante los Padres de San Diego.

Hasta el momento se están esperando reportes de algún daño relacionado al temblor.

El temblor de 6.9 ocurrió durante la cuarta entrada baja del partido que ganaban los Padres por 2-1.

At 8:21 Pacific time, an earthquake took place 110 miles from Los Angeles and 140 miles southwest of Las Vegas. The quake was felt at Dodger Stadium during a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.



Video: @Padres/@MLB#EarthquakeLA pic.twitter.com/VkEygkDYBq — The Atlanta Voice (@theatlantavoice) July 6, 2019

Los locutores del partido por SportsNet LA estaban sorprendidos por la duración del terremoto.

The earthquake in LA at Dodger Stadium...



The players did not feel it. pic.twitter.com/YsP2UdrA0N — Matthew Reichbach (@fbihop) July 6, 2019

¿Cómo es que siguen jugando béisbol?, ¿No sienten el temblor?”, dijo el relator.

Los aficionados no tardaron en colgar sus propios videos de su experiencia en el temblor durante el partido.

Just experienced another Earthquake inside Dodger Stadium — the game is continuing on. Many in the upper deck here started to run out of the stadium. pic.twitter.com/q6H09cnzqE — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) July 6, 2019

Earthquake at Dodger Stadium and the ump didn’t even call time. pic.twitter.com/xuhKa1CXfa — Todd Munson (@themunson) July 6, 2019