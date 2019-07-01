Deportes Los Ángeles

Así reaccionó el mundo del deporte a la muerte del pitcher de Angels, Tyler Skaggs

By Contact Reporter

Los Angels anunciaron el lunes que su pitcher, Tyler Skaggs falleció antes de comenzar la serie ante los Rangers de Texas en Arlington.

El Departamento de Policía de Southlake, Texas, dio a conocer esta declaración sobre el acontecimiento:

“[El lunes] a las 2:18 p.m. Hora del Centro, el Departamento de Policía de Southlake respondió a una llamada sobre un hombre inconciente que estaba en un cuarto en el hotel Hilton en 1400 Plaza Place. Los oficiales llegaron y encontraron a un hombre sin señales vitales, y fue declarado muerto en la escena”.

La declaración indicó que no hay sospecha de homicidio y que la situación aún está siendo investigada. Un vocero de la policía de Southlake dijo que no se sospecha “suicidio”.

Los Angels fueron los primeros en anunciar que Tyler Skaggs había fallecido en Texas.

Los Dodgers lamentaron la noticia del lanzador de los Angels.

Muchos periodistas se unieron, incluyendo este que lo cubrió y dijo que era uno de sus atletas favoritos para entrevistar.

Algunos recuerdan su curva como uno de los mejores en el béisbol profesional.

Muchos aficionados ya comenzaron a dejar flores afuera de Angel Stadium.

Copyright © 2019, Hoy Los Angeles
75°