Así reaccionó el mundo del deporte a la muerte del pitcher de Angels, Tyler Skaggs

Los Angels anunciaron el lunes que su pitcher, Tyler Skaggs falleció antes de comenzar la serie ante los Rangers de Texas en Arlington.

El Departamento de Policía de Southlake, Texas, dio a conocer esta declaración sobre el acontecimiento:

Southlake Police Department Press Release 7/1/19 pic.twitter.com/vgZTUBIc40 — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) July 1, 2019

“[El lunes] a las 2:18 p.m. Hora del Centro, el Departamento de Policía de Southlake respondió a una llamada sobre un hombre inconciente que estaba en un cuarto en el hotel Hilton en 1400 Plaza Place. Los oficiales llegaron y encontraron a un hombre sin señales vitales, y fue declarado muerto en la escena”.

La declaración indicó que no hay sospecha de homicidio y que la situación aún está siendo investigada. Un vocero de la policía de Southlake dijo que no se sospecha “suicidio”.

A Southlake Police spokesperson said suicide "is not suspected" in the death of #Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) July 1, 2019

Los Angels fueron los primeros en anunciar que Tyler Skaggs había fallecido en Texas.

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

Los Dodgers lamentaron la noticia del lanzador de los Angels.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Our thoughts are with Skaggs’ family, friends and the @Angels organization. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 1, 2019

Muchos periodistas se unieron, incluyendo este que lo cubrió y dijo que era uno de sus atletas favoritos para entrevistar.

I've covered baseball for 22 years, and Tyler Skaggs was one of the best guys I covered. I always enjoyed talking to him, with or without the recorder on. He was a great guy. He will be missed. My heart goes out to all in his family, and his baseball family. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 1, 2019

Algunos recuerdan su curva como uno de los mejores en el béisbol profesional.

Due to the tragic passing of Tyler Skaggs, Alex and I have decided it best to not record On The Corner this week. The List will be pushed to tomorrow as well.



Instead, let's watch 47 seconds of Tyler Skaggs throwing one of the prettiest curveballs in the game. pic.twitter.com/F10bqKq1wi — Pitcher List (@PitcherList) July 1, 2019

Muchos aficionados ya comenzaron a dejar flores afuera de Angel Stadium.