EN FOTOS: Ronaldinho recibe homenaje en Maracaná

Leo Correa / AP

Brazil's former soccer player Ronaldinho Gaucho greets fans with a salute as Rio de Janeiro Gov. Wilson Witzel applauds before printing his feet for a plaque to be placed on Brazil's Soccer Walk of Fame at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Ronaldinho was twice named FIFA World Player of the Year. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)