VIDEO: Las redes sociales no perdonan a los Rams por su derrota ante los Patriots en el Super Bowl LIII

El Super Bowl LIII entre los Rams y Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra será recordado como uno de los peores en cuanto a juego y resultado se refiere. Los angelinos llegaban como el equipo del momento, por su ofensiva y estilo de juego joven impuesto por su entrenador Sean McVay.

La juventud de los Carneros daba para soñar con un Jared Goff como mariscal de campo emocionante y un talentosísimo Todd Gurley, sin embargo, la experiencia de los veteranos como el quarterback Tom Brady y la inteligencia de Bill Belichick, pudieron más sobre los Rams.

De esta forma, tan pronto terminó el partido, las redes no perdieron tiempo y tuvieron su propio Super Domingo gracias a los Rams.

Así lo vieron algunos, con unos Rams tomando el juego ¿cómo broma? Para luego ser acabados.

LMAOOOO this video is the perfect representation of the patriots vs rams SuperBowl game pic.twitter.com/RN3AYoFhKA — The Social Fever (@Goon_Squaddddd) February 4, 2019

Los Rams hicieron parte de algunas historias en el juego del domingo.

That great Seahawks D of ‘13 season held the 37.9 ppg Broncos to 8 pts in SBXLVIII, 29.9 below their season average, biggest drop in Super Bowl history. #Patriots just held the 32.9 ppg #Rams to 3—exact same 29.9 pt drop. We got a new greatest D performance in Super Bowl history pic.twitter.com/VY1sCvnd0n — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) February 4, 2019

Se acabó… créenos, ¡se acabó!

Hay que apoyar a quienes más lo necesitan en estos momentos de dolor.

This is all the Rams fans after taking that L yesterday pic.twitter.com/y40TknbtDe — Alex (@baby_aL10) February 4, 2019

El autobús a Nueva Inglaterra tiene otro pasajero más.

This nigguh was wearing a rams shirt, and when the pats won he took it off and was wearing a pats shirt under. pic.twitter.com/wwQ9EAAy7B — er (@ericLefunk) February 4, 2019

Aunque eran los más populares… eso no ayuda en el terreno.

....but the Rams won the popular vote ... pic.twitter.com/qOOs2XbQEI — Robotsky (@Conunderground) February 4, 2019

Pobre Goff.

Jared Goff was seen in his car after #SuperBowLIII. Not taking the loss very well. #Rams #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Upey3mOM6e — rossotroll (@rossotroll) February 4, 2019

Fue una guerra vista en toda la galaxia.

When you have defeated the rebel Rams!#GoPatspic.twitter.com/mB47ugheWI — Boston Sports News (@BostonSprtsNews) February 4, 2019

Felicidades por haber anotado… algo.

Se busca Gurley, corredor de los Rams que se perdió desde hace semanas.

Rams offense: We should sit our star RB for the Superbowl



Todd Gurley: pic.twitter.com/DcvVlmBw0L — Taco (@ItsTarik) February 4, 2019

Con cuidado coach… no le vayan a golpear.

Bruh someone is throwing some big time disrespect on the #Rams #Patriots pic.twitter.com/eb3tTthlfx — Couch Guy Sports (@CouchGuySports) February 4, 2019

