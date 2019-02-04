Deportes Futbol americano

VIDEO: Las redes sociales no perdonan a los Rams por su derrota ante los Patriots en el Super Bowl LIII

El Super Bowl LIII entre los Rams y Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra será recordado como uno de los peores en cuanto a juego y resultado se refiere. Los angelinos llegaban como el equipo del momento, por su ofensiva y estilo de juego joven impuesto por su entrenador Sean McVay.

La juventud de los Carneros daba para soñar con un Jared Goff como mariscal de campo emocionante y un talentosísimo Todd Gurley, sin embargo, la experiencia de los veteranos como el quarterback Tom Brady y la inteligencia de Bill Belichick, pudieron más sobre los Rams.

De esta forma, tan pronto terminó el partido, las redes no perdieron tiempo y tuvieron su propio Super Domingo gracias a los Rams.

Así lo vieron algunos, con unos Rams tomando el juego ¿cómo broma? Para luego ser acabados.

Los Rams hicieron parte de algunas historias en el juego del domingo.

Se acabó… créenos, ¡se acabó!

Hay que apoyar a quienes más lo necesitan en estos momentos de dolor.

El autobús a Nueva Inglaterra tiene otro pasajero más.

Aunque eran los más populares… eso no ayuda en el terreno.

Pobre Goff.

Fue una guerra vista en toda la galaxia.

Felicidades por haber anotado… algo.

Se busca Gurley, corredor de los Rams que se perdió desde hace semanas.

Con cuidado coach… no le vayan a golpear.

