Chargers vs Patriots: Mejor visitante contra mejor local en la ronda divisional de la NFL

Carolyn Kaster / AP

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes the ball in the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. Moving in on the play are Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Dan Feeney (66), Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce (97), Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99), and Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung (76).