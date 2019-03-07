Deportes Futbol

Revelan castigo a jugador turco que atacó a sus rivales con un arma punzante

By Contact Reporter

Mansur Calar, el jugador que fue descubierto atacando a sus rivales con un arma punzante en un partido, fue castigado de por vida y una multa de $4,600.

Según la Federación de Futbol de Turquía, anunció el jueves que el jugador del club Amedspor, de la tercera división, fue vetado de toda actividad futbolística por lastimar a sus colegas en un partido contra el Sakaryaspor en juego del fin de semana pasado.

Videos corroboraron el momento en el que el jugador hizo de las suyas.

Varios jugadores mostraron en fotos cómo fueron lastimados y cortados por el jugador.

El comunicado de la Federación.

