Revelan castigo a jugador turco que atacó a sus rivales con un arma punzante

Mansur Calar, el jugador que fue descubierto atacando a sus rivales con un arma punzante en un partido, fue castigado de por vida y una multa de $4,600.

Según la Federación de Futbol de Turquía, anunció el jueves que el jugador del club Amedspor, de la tercera división, fue vetado de toda actividad futbolística por lastimar a sus colegas en un partido contra el Sakaryaspor en juego del fin de semana pasado.

Videos corroboraron el momento en el que el jugador hizo de las suyas.

This is truly crazy!

Mansur Çalar who plays for Amed SK, uses a razor blade hidden in his hand to attack the opposition players! pic.twitter.com/5GRcqEQ6b1 — Gilles (@GrimandiTweets_) March 3, 2019

Varios jugadores mostraron en fotos cómo fueron lastimados y cortados por el jugador.

#Amedspor's Mansur Çalar accused of attacking #Sakaryaspor players with sharp object throughout Turkish third tier clash as victims show off scars. Çalar take a swipe at Ferhat Yazgan as he walked behind him before the kick-off & going for his throat later on in the game [@TV264] pic.twitter.com/BkqoAJXY70 — Turkish Super Lig (@FootyTurkish) March 4, 2019

El comunicado de la Federación.

The Turkish Football Federation have referred Amedspor, Muhlis Istemi, Muhammed Ali Özdemir & Mansur Çalar (accused of slashing 4 players with a razor) to the disciplinary committee



Sakaryaspor player Serkan Odabaşoğlu will also face the committee



Çalar could be banned for life pic.twitter.com/AXc5wdlsYg — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) March 5, 2019

