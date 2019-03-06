MEMES: El PSG cayó ante el Manchester United y las redes sociales disfrutan del momento

El París Saint-Germain se convirtió esta noche en el primer equipo en caer eliminado en la Liga de Campeones tras caer en su estadio este miércoles por 1-3 (3-3 global) frente al Manchester United en octavos de final.

De esta forma suma su segundo récord negativo. Hace dos años, en la misma fase de la competición contra el Barcelona, fue el primer equipo que dejaba escapar una renta de cuatro goles.

El PSG es el segundo equipo con la nómina más cara en el mundo y por eso las redes no perdieron la oportunidad para trolear al conjunto francés.

Mientras tanto, el PSG se va de regreso a la granja.

Back to the farm, PSG pic.twitter.com/L0bvphSRLL — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 6, 2019

El dueño del PSG detrás de sus jugadores… ¿?

PSG’s owner after the UCL game pic.twitter.com/95sLhlGbQG — Danny Aguayo (@dannybowser41) March 7, 2019

Y el televisor… ¿qué culpa tiene?

This PSG fan really broke his tv after Manchester United’s win *NSFW*



(via mr_miami9/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/dqDQb7PLLv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 7, 2019

No es para tanto, es solo un juego.

good night psg fans pic.twitter.com/VOCBHSHxWS — 𝒿𝑒𝓈𝓈 (@K0jiii) March 7, 2019

No es un milagro, es ¡Lukaku!

Man Utd 3-1 PSG (it 's not miracle. It's Lukaku)

Man Utd can do it. Slapped Paris 3-1!!! It's not a miracle, but it's our Romelo! pic.twitter.com/sUR1uxtSLj — Just Toon It (@JustToonIt_) March 7, 2019

¿Cuántos aficionados tendrá el PSG?

Lol PSG has just one fan pic.twitter.com/Cp6OVTDHOM — Port Harcourt Last born (@TSLbrand) March 7, 2019

Neymar no es tu culpa… eso queremos pensar.

Es bueno para las matemáticas.

How many UCL trophies will PSG have after this season??? pic.twitter.com/BNxx59pwBl — (@KHANYEWESTT) March 7, 2019

José Mourinho no entiende qué sucedió con PSG.

¡Que empiece la celebración del Man U!

Me seeing all the United fans celebrating their win over PSG with half their squad while Real get embarrassed at home by a team that hasn't been relevant in years... pic.twitter.com/T5LDtWmXHc — Joshua David🦈 (@joshua_jd9) March 7, 2019

Es vergonzoso definitivamente.

PSG heading home like pic.twitter.com/pWoj95fi0j — Humble Up (@ClearCylence) March 6, 2019

Así de mal les fue.

Psg fans this morning pic.twitter.com/R2QbOteKIk — HAF (@HaffifAbdul) March 7, 2019

