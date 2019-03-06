Deportes Futbol

MEMES: El PSG cayó ante el Manchester United y las redes sociales disfrutan del momento

By

El París Saint-Germain se convirtió esta noche en el primer equipo en caer eliminado en la Liga de Campeones tras caer en su estadio este miércoles por 1-3 (3-3 global) frente al Manchester United en octavos de final.

De esta forma suma su segundo récord negativo. Hace dos años, en la misma fase de la competición contra el Barcelona, fue el primer equipo que dejaba escapar una renta de cuatro goles.

El PSG es el segundo equipo con la nómina más cara en el mundo y por eso las redes no perdieron la oportunidad para trolear al conjunto francés.

Mientras tanto, el PSG se va de regreso a la granja.

El dueño del PSG detrás de sus jugadores… ¿?

Y el televisor… ¿qué culpa tiene?

No es para tanto, es solo un juego.

No es un milagro, es ¡Lukaku!

¿Cuántos aficionados tendrá el PSG?

Neymar no es tu culpa… eso queremos pensar.

Es bueno para las matemáticas.

José Mourinho no entiende qué sucedió con PSG.

¡Que empiece la celebración del Man U!

Es vergonzoso definitivamente.

Así de mal les fue.

Sigue a Jad en TwitterInstagram y Facebook

 

Copyright © 2019, Hoy Los Angeles
59°